More to explore! Southwest Seattle Historical Society expands what you can see online

(Southwest Seattle Historical Society photo)

The headquarters of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – the historic Log House Museum on Alki – is a great place to visit, but it’s only open two days a week (or by appointment), and sometimes you just might feel like wandering through West Seattle’s past at other times. Now you can! The SWSHS recently announced an expansion of photos and scanned materials you can see online:

We are excited to announce that select items from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s permanent collections are now available online. We thank our many volunteers who have helped scan photographs, transcribe oral histories and letters, and organize folders so that you can explore Southwest Seattle History from home. We will continue to update this searchable collection to include additional objects, oral histories, archives, and more. Not finding what you are looking for? Contact museum@loghousemuseum.org to schedule a research appointment or visit the Log House Museum to browse the entirety of the Historical Society’s collection database.

Go here to see what’s now available online (organized into 13 categories, even one for the legendary Luna Park amuseument park). For in-person visits, the regular Log House Museum hours (at 61st/Stevens) are noon-4 pm Fridays and Saturdays.