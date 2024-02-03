West Seattle, Washington

LAST CALL: Registration deadline soon for West Seattle Baseball

February 3, 2024 3:10 pm
Lots of youth-sports news as spring approaches – including this announcement from West Seattle Baseball:

Last Chance to Sign Up for West Seattle Baseball 2024 Spring Season!

Registration for West Seattle Baseball closes on Monday, February 12th. Don’t miss out on the fun-filled season for Spring Baseball.

West Seattle Baseball is offering Baseball for five different divisions. Registration is open now through February 12th. Also available are scholarship assistance and multi-sibling discounts.

Sign up at: westseattlebaseball.com

Pricing:

Shetland/T-Ball (6U) – $130

Baseball:

Pinto (8U) – $185
Mustang (10U) – $195
Bronco (12U) – $250
Pony (14U) – $300

Registration costs include a ballcap and team jersey for each player, in addition to a full season of baseball with events three times per week from mid-March through early June.

West Seattle Baseball believes that every child deserves to benefit from the games of baseball. For families needing financial assistance, we offer reduced-fee league registration through the West Seattle Baseball Scholarship Assistance program. If you wish to apply, please contact wsbbregistrar@gmail.com

