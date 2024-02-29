GOT FURNITURE? West Seattle High School’s Student Council seeking some

This request was sent by Malia from the West Seattle High School Student Council:

We’re trying to jazz up our student community room and we could really use some help finding furniture and decor due to budgeting.

We’re on the hunt for some furniture donations to make our student community room super cozy and welcoming. We want it to be a place where students can hang out, study, and just enjoy being together!

If anyone out there has some gently used chairs, decorative lights, tables, couches, etc., we’d be so grateful. We’d be happy to swing by and pick up any donations. If you need more info or have any questions, just reach out to me at maliahbarker@icloud.com.