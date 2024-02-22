FRIDAY: KEXP Radio plans all-day tribute to West Seattle’s Susie Tennant

One month after the passing of longtime West Seattleite and music-scene champion Susie Tennant, KEXP Radio plans a daylong tribute tomorrow. Here’s how KEXP’s website describes the plan for Susie Tennant Day, starting at 5 am Friday:

Join us Friday, February 23rd on KEXP as we celebrate the life of one of Seattle’s unsung heroes, the late Susie Tennant, who as a Promotions Director for Sub Pop and numerous other labels championed artists as varied as Nirvana, Beck, Hole, Mother Love Bone, Sebadoh, Sonic Youth, Supersuckers, Teenage Fanclub, Veruca Salt, and more. It will be a day filled with special guests and incredible music for all who loved her or were touched by the artists she helped bring into our lives.

KEXP is at 90.3 FM and online here.