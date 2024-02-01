West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

50℉

FOLLOWUP: Shooting victim’s sister announces another protest outside Chief Sealth IHS on Friday

February 1, 2024 5:01 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

(WSB photo, Monday)

Three days after a protest outside Chief Sealth International High School and Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center, where 15-year-old Sealth student Mobarak Adam died of a gunshot wound, another one has been announced. The victim’s sister Leyla, who spoke at Monday’s rally and march, sent this flyer, announcing the gathering for 2 pm Friday (February 2), a “protest against gun violence and finding justice for Mobarak Adam.” This past Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced that the teen’s death one week earlier was ruled a homicide. No further word yet from Seattle Police about the status of the investigation. Seattle Parks, meantime, told us Tuesday they will replace the long-broken Teen Life Center/Pool camera.

Share This

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Shooting victim's sister announces another protest outside Chief Sealth IHS on Friday"

  • Big Bird February 1, 2024 (5:21 pm)
    Reply

    Very sad to hear there hasn’t been any arrests in Mobarak’s death. How come his “Friends” that were with him haven’t came forward? It’s very cowardly of them to sit in silence while his family are dealing with the pain of loosing their son. 

  • Jj February 1, 2024 (5:22 pm)
    Reply

    Keep it up Leyla! They ignore me … but they cant ignore you. Peace sister!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.