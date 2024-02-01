FOLLOWUP: Shooting victim’s sister announces another protest outside Chief Sealth IHS on Friday

(WSB photo, Monday)

Three days after a protest outside Chief Sealth International High School and Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center, where 15-year-old Sealth student Mobarak Adam died of a gunshot wound, another one has been announced. The victim’s sister Leyla, who spoke at Monday’s rally and march, sent this flyer, announcing the gathering for 2 pm Friday (February 2), a “protest against gun violence and finding justice for Mobarak Adam.” This past Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced that the teen’s death one week earlier was ruled a homicide. No further word yet from Seattle Police about the status of the investigation. Seattle Parks, meantime, told us Tuesday they will replace the long-broken Teen Life Center/Pool camera.