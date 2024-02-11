Family Disco Party, free pre-Mardi Gras lunch/concert, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Traffic camera at California/Alaska)

It’s that one day of the year when one football game gets massive attention. But there’s more happening today than football, commercials, snacks, and drinks. Here’s what’s on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Natalie’s on Alki (2532 Alki SW).

FAMILY DISCO PARTY: Be part of the first-ever all-ages Family Disco Party presented by West Seattle Cooperative Preschools, with a DJ and (foam) glow sticks! 10 am-11 am at Brockey Center on the south end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. The aim is to “get the wiggles out before The Big Game,” organizers say. $10 per person 1 year old and up – tickets available online. Campus café open before, during, and after for coffee and treats!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering winter vegetables and fruit as well as cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need to borrow something for a home project? Visit the WSTL 11 am-4 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

FREE ‘FAT SUNDAY’ LUNCH AND CONCERT: Don’t wait until Tuesday to celebrate – Admiral Church invites you over for a free New Orleans-style lunch and jazz concert, starting at 11:30 am. (4320 SW Hill)

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Second matinee for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm – tickets here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: See and hear the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Planning something that belongs on our calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!