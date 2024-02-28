Duke’s Seafood, open again on Alki: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

After a month-plus closure, Duke’s Seafood on Alki reopens today! Duke’s is sponsoring WSB this week to be sure you hear about the reopening and a special giveaway. Here’s their announcement:

(Photos courtesy Duke’s Seafood)

Great news for West Seattle! Duke’s Seafood on Alki re-opens today (Wednesday, February 28) after being closed for about a month. This was to make extensive repairs due to flooding from burst pipes during January’s freezing temps.

To celebrate and to thank West Seattle for supporting Duke’s Seafood all these years, Duke’s on Alki (2516 Alki Avenue SW) will offer One Free Bowl of Chowder to anyone who stops by during the first week of re-opening (Wednesday, February 28 – March 5). After that, the restaurant plans to launch a new weekly special for the entire month of March, which they will announce on Instagram every Wednesday here: instagram.com/dukesseafood

Owners Duke Moscrip and John Moscrip made lemonade out of lemons by using this temporary inconvenience as an opportunity to give the location a few updates. New flooring and carpet, of course, but also new lighting and décor, new paint, as well as kitchen upgrades. Alki has a fresh, new look – same sustainable-seafood dishes and award-winning chowder – open 11 am-10 pm daily.

Duke’s Seafood uses the strictest standards for sourcing ingredients. All seafood is 100% sustainable, chicken and eggs are organic, all beef is local and grass-fed, and produce is local and organic whenever possible. Every item is made with ingredients that are chemical-free, nitrite-free, BGH- and BST-free, cage-free, hormone-free, growth stimulant-free, antibiotic-free, and contains no high fructose corn syrup or aspartame.

Duke’s Seafood is a family-owned restaurant group in the Seattle area, founded in 1977. It operates seven restaurants in the Greater Puget Sound region, as well as a special event space, Dockside at Duke’s, which hosts events for up to 350 guests. dukesseafood.com

