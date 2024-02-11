COUNTDOWN: Three months until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024!

We’re now exactly three months away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 – WSCGSD is always on the second Saturday in May, and that’s May 11 this year. WSCGSD is not one big sale, but many sales large and small all over the peninsula, in garages and yards and courtyards and community rooms and schools and businesses and driveways and … It’s the one annual event we coordinate, dating back to 2008 (three years after it was founded by a nonprofit in the spirit of increasing community connection). We’re planning to open registration for the official WSCGSD map on April 1, so if you’re thinking of having a sale, watch for that announcement. (Here’s our coverage of last year’s WSCGSD.)