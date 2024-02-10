Camp Long celebration, basketball battles, pancake pop-up, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Winter blooms, photographed by Tom Trulin)

As your weekend kicks off, here’s our list of today/tonight possibilities in West Seattle, mostly from our event calendar:

FREE! GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event but registration required.

PANCAKE POP-UP: Sample savory Chilla pancakes and buy the mix, during the Ojaswe pop-up at Delridge Grocery Cooperative (5444 Delridge Way SW), 9:30 am-12:30 pm.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open today:

We are open 10 am-2 pm on Fridays and Saturdays! We have all your indoor plant needs, with pots, advice and more! Plus, any last-minute winter outside plants you might need. The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers. Proceeds benefit Landscape Horticulture Program projects.The selection includes perennials, ground covers, shrubs, some annual edibles and flowers, as well as indoor plants. The Garden Center is located in the North Parking Lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th Ave SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

CAMP LONG CELEBRATION: The new south gate to Camp Long (29th/Brandon) in honor of longtime director Sheila Brown will be officially dedicated and celebrated today at 11 am – ribbon-cutting, music, refreshments, more.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

ALSO AT THE CENTER: 1-3 pm, Vietnamese New Year celebration with flag-raising and lion dance, all welcome.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MATRESCENCE MINI-RETREAT: For relatively new moms. 1-4 pm – registration required – at Limber Yoga (35th/Kenyon).

VALENTINE AFTERNOON TEA: 1 pm at My NecessiTea (3237 California SW) – reservations required (check to see if they’re accepting any last-minute).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TREAD-A-THON: Fundraiser for new West Seattle Girls’ Water Polo team. 3-5 pm at Medgar Evers Pool, which is in the Central District, but you can support them without being there – our preview explains how.

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Two must-win district-tournament games tonight for the West Seattle High School basketball teams – both at home, both hoping to pack the gym with a cheering crowd. The girls play Bishop Blanchet at 5:30, and the boys face undefeated-in-league-play Roosevelt at 7 pm – your ticket’s good for both games; buy here. (3000 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: John Shaw at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Second weekend continues for the newest play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Fast Nasties, Sugar Bones, Black Bird Collective at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm, $10.

BEATS: Saturday night DJ at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Go here to see who’s DJing tonight. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm, with Michael Van Fleet.

