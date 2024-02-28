BIZNOTES: Moon Room reopens; Circa ‘birthday party’

Two biznotes:

MOON ROOM REOPENS: After a two-week closure, Moon Room Shop and Wellness (WSB sponsor) has reopened and is awaiting your visit at 5902 California SW. The shop’s regular hours are Wednesday-Fridays 11 am-6 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 11 am-5 pm, Mondays-Tuesdays noon-5 pm. (Haven’t been to Moon Room yet? Here’s what they’re all about.)

CIRCA TURNS 26: Happy 26th anniversary to Circa (2605 California SW). They’re celebrating today/tonight by offering “birthday party” specials. Circa co-proprietor Gretchen tells WSB, “We are doing $15 Circa burger & fries, $5 Manny’s Pale Ale, and free funfetti birthday cake for all dine-in patrons all day and night as a thank you for supporting us all these years. We love west Seattle!” Circa is open until 10 pm tonight.