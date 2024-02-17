BIZNOTE: West Coast Willow now open in north Morgan Junction

West Coast Willow is now open at 5902 California SW. That’s the space vacated when Good Sister moved south to 6959 California, as reported here in December. West Coast Willow is right next to WSB sponsor Moon Room Shop and Wellness, and says that together they’re creating a “holistic corner” of the neighborhood, dubbing it the “Juneau Junction.” West Coast Willow explains, “We have a dreamy wall of bulk herbs (over 60 different herbs and spices), tea blends (which we will be blending on site for sipping and changing up weekly or more) and accessories, tinctures (made on site), candles, oils, smudge sticks and beautiful products from local makers such as flower essences, soaps, and roller balls. We also carry organic beauty products made on site by Nicole Leitner, our owner and local esthetician who has been working in the neighborhood for the last ten years.” They do facials and Reiki, and plan to offer classes and workshops. “Our goal is to inspire people to follow their intuition and feel confident in making their own herbal remedies and ritual practices.” Hours are 11 am-5 pm Sundays, closed Mondays, 10 am-6 pm Tuesdays and Saturdays, 11 am-6 pm Wednesdays and Fridays, spa days (by appointment) Thursdays.