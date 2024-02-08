West Seattle, Washington

08 Thursday

40℉

BIZNOTE: Mission Cantina announces it’s closing ‘after 19 amazing years’

February 8, 2024 10:43 pm
2 COMMENTS
The owners of Mission Cantina in The Admiral District (2325 California SW) say their restaurant/bar will close permanently in a little over a week. Here’s the announcement we received tonight:

After 19 amazing years, Mission Cantina must say “adios” to the West Seattle neighborhood we have long adored as family. This decision was not one arrived at easily. Due to rising operational costs, changes in the economy, and an evolving hospitality landscape, we are announcing Saturday, February 17th will be our final night.

Our beloved community has supported us, and we are proud to have supported our community in return. We have been lucky to host first dates that became engagement parties and then marriage celebrations, followed by childrens’ birthdays, then became supporters for school auctions, and we even had our logo on the backs of Little League jerseys … all for the same wonderful families.

Mission has been a gathering spot in the Admiral neighborhood for almost two decades, the venue for two weddings, many live music shows and multiple celebrations of life, and we loved every minute. We thank the West Seattle community, and all of Seattle, for being part of our journey, through good times and challenging times. We are especially grateful for our amazing team members – past and present, our dedicated Missionaries who came for dinners and tasting events, our nearby neighbor businesses, the West Seattle Chamber, and the Admiral Neighborhood Association for being there for us when we needed you most.

Please come in and support our amazing staff during this farewell week.

We will miss every one of you, West Seattle.

Peter Morse, Shawn Padilla & Tina Padilla

  • RLV February 8, 2024 (11:02 pm)
    This is a loss for our neighborhood – it’s been the regular meeting place for my friends and I for years. That said, I do understand and am grateful to everyone who made it a comfortable place to meet and hang out! Love to you all in your next adventures, kind folks. 

  • West Seattle Lite February 8, 2024 (11:18 pm)
    This one hurts. They all do, but this one hurts extra hard. I remember this space when it was a bar called Lizard Lounge. It didn’t last long but when it opened as Mission it was glorious. Love Mission and have been eating and drinking here for 19 years. Was great we could take our kid here too. Good luck to the owners and thanks for all the great years. 

