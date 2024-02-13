BIZNOTE: Itto’s Vino ‘super close’ to opening

You might have noticed the signage that’s been going up next door to Itto’s Tapas at California and Genesee. Since it’s named Itto’s Vino, you’ve probably figured out it’s related to its neighbor. Itto’s proprietor Khalid Agour has been working for a while on a new venue in what used to be a nail shop next door. The official description of the new venue is a “new West Seattle wine bar, highlighting the culture, food, and terroirs of the Mediterranean.” He told us its food will differ from what’s offered at Itto’s Tapas. After a few more reader questions prompted by the signage sighting, we asked Khalid how close he is to opening Itto’s Vino. His reply: “We’re getting super close to open, hopefully in a couple weeks. We have some small details to work on.”