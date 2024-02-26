BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Itto’s Vino sets grand-opening date

(Photo courtesy Itto’s Vino)

Just heard from Khalid Agour, proprietor of Itto’s Tapas (California/Genesee) and the new wine-bar-with-food Itto’s Vino next door. Two weeks after telling us it was “super close” to opening, he has set the grand-opening date for Itto’s Vino – this Friday (March 1), after “a couple soft opens.” You can see the food menu here and the drink menu here (you’ll find lists of wine by the glass or bottle on the website, too). Hours for Itto’s Vino will be 5-11 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 5 pm-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays.