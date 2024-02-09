BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: All the Best Pet Care’s new West Seattle store is open

The photo is from All the Best Pet Care, announcing that their new West Seattle store is open (at Maris, 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW). We first reported last August that All the Best had permit filings for the space, and the company confirmed it in October, saying this is their 17th store around the region. In West Seattle, it’s the eighth pet-focused retail shop, joining Pet Elements, Addy’s, Next-to-Nature, Mud Bay, Pet Pros, Petco, and Pet Supplies Plus. All the Best had a shop on Alki 2007-2009 (where Outer Space Seattle recently closed). Today’s announcement says, “West Seattle residents are invited to stop by and ask for a free Valentine’s treat for their dog or cat now through February 14. A grand-opening event is planned for March.” Hours and other info are here.

P.S. Also on the way to Maris, according to permit filings, is Club Pilates.