BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS girls’ season ends with a district-tournament heartbreaker

(WSB photos. Above, #10, freshman Seneca Lucas)

The West Seattle High School girls simply ran out of time tonight in their district-tournament game against Roosevelt. The two were tied 46-46 with :10 to go in what was a close game throughout, but then Roosevelt sank a three and WSHS didn’t have enough time to get back downcourt to try to answer it, and the buzzer sounded to end their season.

Games don’t get much closer than this one. The first and second quarter both ended in ties, 9-9 and 19-19. The Wildcats had a one-point lead at the end of quarter #3, 32-31. But the Riders went on a run and pulled out to a 5-point lead with 5:50 left in the game, 39-34. West Seattle battled back, in part thanks to #20, junior Colby Timmons, hitting two baskets in short order.

(WSB photos. Above, #20, Colby Timmons, second-leading scorer with 13)

With 3:10 to go, WSHS took the lead, 43-42, after #4, senior Carmen Cruz, nailed one of her trademark threes:

(WSB photos. Above, #4, Carmen Cruz, third-leading scorer with 11)

They swapped the lead again and got it back 45-44 at 1:35 remaining, with a reverse layup by #21, junior Alyssa Neumann:

(WSB photos. Above, #21, Alyssa Neumann)

But they couldn’t pull away – and were on the wrong side of the scoreboard when it hit 00:00. Head coach Darnell Taylor and the Wildcats finish the season 13-13.

With only two seniors this year, the team has a good chance to build on this year’s success next season.