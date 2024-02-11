BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS boys tip off district play by snapping opponents’ big streak

By the numbers, Roosevelt HS looked to be a formidable opponent for the West Seattle High School boys’ district debut – undefeated in Metro League play, and with an 8-game winning streak overall. Instead, the Wildcats sent the visiting Rough Riders home Friday night with a 21-point loss, 83-62. WSHS #23, senior Pawlose Aschalew (top photo), owned the night with 27 points, starting with a 3-pointer half a minute in (first of his four 3’s). Next-highest point total for WSHS was #0, junior Alex Pierce:

Third was #2, sophomore Sully Janiwade, with 14:

Head coach Dan Kriley‘s Wildcats led throughout the game, but only really opened it up toward the end.

At the half, WSHS was up 35-29, and then throughout the second half, Roosevelt’s cold shooting and WSHS’s superior rebounding enabled them to just keep building until it was too late for an adequate comeback challenge. About half their winning margin came from foul shot in the last few minutes, plus a triumphant dunk by Pierce that capped it off. Next up for the Wildcats as the postseason continues is Bellevue HS, 8 pm Tuesday (February 13) at Sammamish HS (right after the WSHS girls’ game).