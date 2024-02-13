BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS boys’ last-seconds victory at districts

(WSB photos)

Jubilation tonight for the West Seattle High School boys after their 53-52 come-from-behind win over Bellevue HS in the district tournament’s second round, playing at Sammamish HS. Seldom has a free throw been as thrilling as the one #3, senior Bo Gionet, hit to win the game with three seconds to go:

He had 16 points total tonight. The Wildcats were behind for most of the game – down by 8 points after the first quarter, down 7 after the second, 10 points behind after the third – but then in the fourth quarter, they managed to shut down the inside shooting that had kept Bellevue ahead, and then it was comeback time. After Gionet, West Seattle’s second-leading scorer tonight, with 10, was #0, junior Alex Pierce.

Next, the WSHS boys play Rainier Beach at 5 pm Thursday (February 15) at Bellevue College – and regardless of how that turns out, per the bracket, it’s on to state.