BASKETBALL: Postseason victories for West Seattle High School teams

The postseason continues for West Seattle High School varsity basketball teams, both of which played Metro League tournament games tonight:

(WSHS #4, senior Carmen Cruz)

The girls played at home against Holy Names, winning 53-41.

(WSHS #10, freshman Seneca Lucas)

They finish fifth in the Metro tournament and move on to districts, starting at 7 pm Saturday vs. Bishop Blanchet, location TBA.

That’s also when the WSHS boys play again, after their 65-58 win over Nathan Hale tonight at Lincoln HS. They too finish fifth in the Metro tournament; their Saturday night 7 pm opponent will be Roosevelt.