Another anniversary of note: Nisqually earthquake, 23 years ago. Here’s one readiness reminder

Another anniversary to note today: 23 years since the 6.8 magnitude Nisqually Earthquake on February 28, 2001. The next big one could happen in a minute or a year or a century … so preparedness is always a good idea. We usually take this occasion to remind you of one simple thing: Learn and remember the location of your nearest Emergency Communication Hub. It’s where community volunteers will help coordinate information and resources, if an earthquake – or other major disaster – knocks out normal channels of communication. Here’s the West Seattle map:

Again, this is an all-volunteer effort, so if you don’t see a hub near you, it’s probably just because someone hasn’t volunteered to coordinate one! Here’s how. (Hub volunteers hold regular drills – here’s one we covered last year.)