26 notes for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Friday sunset at Alki, photographed by Misa Moore)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what’s in our Event Calendar listings for today/tonight:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lane closures on the 1st Avenue South Bridge, 6 am-noon.

FREE! GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event but registration required.

POLAR PLUNGE + FOOD TRUCKS: 10 am-4 pm near the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), it’s two events in one – the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Washington (you can still register – costume contest noon-ish, plunging at 1 pm), and a food truck festival (10 trucks expected!) and beer-tasting event (tickets required).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open 10 am-2 pm today: “The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers. (6000 16th Ave SW, north lot)

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) welcomes your visit.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

LUNAR NEW YEAR LANTERN FESTIVAL: Final celebration of Lunar New Year is at the Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW, off South Seattle College‘s north lot), 11 am-3 pm – details here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SATURDAY SOCIAL AT NEPENTHE: Noon-5 pm, drop in and hang out at Nepenthe – “Mini massage, sound healing and tarot sessions offered. Tea, coffee, and juices served.” (9447 35th SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: Walk-in community clinic 1-4 pm at Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW), ages 6 months and up.

LEARN TO MAKE CERAMIC EGGS: 1-3 pm at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) – check to see if there’s still room.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: The West Seattle High School boys play a state opening-round game this afternoon, 2 pm vs. Lincoln HS (Tacoma) at Bellevue College (3000 Landerholm Circle SE). Get tickets here. (We’ll be there and will update the score quarterly via X.)

CHARLES PETERSON AT EASY STREET RECORDS: The photographer signs his Nirvana book, 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

AT KENYON HALL: 7 pm, pianist Ray Skjelbred (solo), reservation link in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Final weekend continues for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

JOHN STEPHAN BAND: Live music! 8 pm at Poggie Tavern (4717 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: West End Girls “drag extravaganza” at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm, all ages, advance tickets here.

BEATS: Saturday night DJ at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Go here to see who’s DJing tonight. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm, with Michael Van Fleet.

Planning a concert, open house, show, sale, event, walk, run, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!