10 possibilities for your West Seattle Monday

(Kite-surfing off Alki – Sunday photo by Javier Fosado)

Here’s what’s on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for this afternoon/evening:

SEED GIVEAWAY SURVEY: Today’s the deadline to reply to this quick survey for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s program to give away seed packets to parents and teachers, so kids can learn about growing food.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Also planned today: An introduction to this year’s budget process. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

TODDLER GYM PLAYTIME: Free indoor drop-in playspace 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center. (9050 16th SW).

‘PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING 101’: Join parents, teachers, and others from around West Seattle at this free educational event starting at 6 pm at Genesee Hill Elementary (5013 SW Genesee), as previewed here. Child care available.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community invites you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for meditation. 7 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three options tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm, Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

