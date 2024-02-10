10 possibilities for your West Seattle Friday

(Harbor Seal in the Duwamish River, photographed by Steve Bender)

Here are your Friday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

RECONNECT SOUTH PARK: Coffee chat to find out/talk about the concept of reconnecting South Park, bisected by a freeway, 3-4 pm at the Duwamish River Community Hub (8600 14th Ave. S., South Park).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BLACK HISTORY SHAKES: That’s the centerpiece activity at 7 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center‘s late-night program. (2801 SW Thistle)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Tonight, see and hear The Sound and The Fury at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Final weekend for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight’s DJ is Grizz. (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Tomo Nakayama, Betsy Olson Band, Echo Ravine. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!