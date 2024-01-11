Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – West Seattle as our newest WSB sponsor. When new sponsors join us to advertise their local businesses to you, they get the opportunity to tell you about themselves – here’s what Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – West Seattle would like you to know:

Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – West Seattle specializes in offering both Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self-Defense classes for kids and adults Mondays-Saturdays as well as private lessons during certain off-hours. They are located at 5432 California Ave SW and are enrolling kids starting at age 9 as well as adults. (There is currently a waitlist for kids 6-8.)

Owner/founder Bob Brown and his family moved from Missoula, MT to West Seattle in November of 2021. After a 13-year career in the corporate world, Bob started Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – Missoula in 2015, still operating and thriving today. Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – West Seattle is his second location and he’s excited to offer the West Seattle community a positive space for adults and kids to learn a new skill, get an incredible physical and mental workout, and meet new people. No experience is needed to start and, in fact, almost everyone that walks through the doors has little to no martial-arts background. Just like learning any new skill, all it takes is consistent practice and time.

What’s a typical class like? “We like to mix things up to keep it exciting, but a typical class will start off with a brief warmup. Sometimes the warmup will include calisthenics. Other times it will be a functional warmup where we incorporate movements that will be used during the technique portion of the class. Then the bulk of the class will be spent performing techniques that the instructor demonstrates. The instructor will monitor and help you drill the moves correctly until you are able to perform them without help. Finally, the class will usually conclude with a period where you perform the same techniques but with increased intensity and potentially more resistance from your partner. This allows you to get accustomed to executing the movements against an active opponent.”

If you or anyone you know might be interested in checking out Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – West Seattle, they offer a free trial class! The first step is to email them to get on the schedule and then go from there. The first class is free; after that, cost will depend on a number of factors such as how much you want to train, payment frequency (e.g. monthly, yearly), payment method, etc.

For more questions you can email Bob directly or check out the FAQ section on the Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – West Seattle website.

