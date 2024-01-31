Your West Seattle Wednesday list: Create, tour, learn, run, play, watch …

(Photo from Solstice Park, by Paul Woloshin)

Here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can look ahead any time):

CREATE! 9:30-11:30 am at West Side Presbyterian (3601 California SW) – “Bring your paints, collage materials, jewelry findings, knitting, sewing or craft supplies and join others in creative endeavors. Be encouraged and encourage others! Come together in the warmth of fellowship as you enjoy the fun of being creative!”

TOUR WEST SEATTLE ELEMENTARY: Open house/tour for prospective families starts at 10 am at West Seattle Elementary (6760 34th SW).

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

MIDWEEK, MIDDAY SOUND BATH: 11:30 am, presented by Inner Alchemy at Move2Center, $35. (3618 SW Alaska)

LEARN ABOUT NUTRITION: Fuel your body for vitality with the new knowledge you’ll gain at this Senior Center of West Seattle presentation (4217 SW Oregon), 3-4:30 pm.

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm drop-in playspace at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair it instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN WITH HOKA TRYOUTS: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run and try out Hokas! 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … 7 pm trivia at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW, White Center) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: The new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) has its pre-opening preview tonight, 7:30 pm – ticket link is in our calendar listing.

BASKETBALL: One varsity home game tonight, at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) girls host Seattle Prep, 7:30 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

