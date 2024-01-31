YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Co-Op Preschools’ new family event to raise scholarship money

West Seattle Cooperative Preschools are launching a new event this year to raise money for scholarships so more kids can attend preschool: A community “Family Disco Party.”

They’re hoping to host hundreds of kids (and their parents, grandparents, guardians, whoever wants to come along) from 10 am-11 am Sunday, February 11, for an hour of all-ages dancing with DJ Baby Van Beezly (and glow sticks!) at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center. “Get the wiggles out before the Big Game!” is the invitation. Tickets are $10/person; all proceeds go to the Co-op Preschool Scholarship Fund and community parent-education programming. The campus café will also be open special hours before and after the dance party for breakfast/brunch treats and coffee/beverages. Tickets are on sale now – go here.