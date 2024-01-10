West Seattle, Washington

10 Wednesday

YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Brownie troop collecting pet food to earn badge

January 10, 2024 9:09 am
1 COMMENT
 How to help | Pets | West Seattle news

The Brownies of Troop 40622 are hoping you can help them keep local pets fed. Their leader Krista sent the request:

Our Brownie troop of 12 third graders is working on the Philanthropist Badge.

As philanthropists, the troop has made a goal of collecting 500 pounds of pet food for the Pet Pantry at the West Seattle Food Bank. Animal lovers through and through! So far the Brownies have collected 186 pounds of food. They have collection bins located at Bebop Waffle Shop [California/Admiral], Sea Pines Physical Therapy [4617 37th SW], and Next to Nature [4543 California SW]. The bins will be active through the end of January. The troop also has an Amazon Gift List (Troop 40622) that sends items directly to the Pet Pantry! Thank you for supporting our troop’s efforts to make the world a better place.

1 Reply to "YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Brownie troop collecting pet food to earn badge"

  • Buddy January 10, 2024 (9:28 am)
    Reply

    After my dog died I donated many cases of dog food to the White Center Food bank and they were very happy because they said that they didn’t have any dog food at their food bank. I’m happy to see that the brownies group is doing a pet food donation to go to their local food bank.

