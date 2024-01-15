YOU CAN HELP: Two dine-out benefits this week for local schools

Want someone else to do the cooking? Here are two ways to do that this week while helping local schools:

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY @ THE WESTY: Friends of Roxhill Elementary will benefit from a share of the proceeds, dine-in or take-out, at The Westy (7908 35th SW) today, Tuesday, and Wednesday (January 15-17), 11 am-11:45 pm. If you dine in (21+), tell your server you’re there for the Roxhill fundraiser; if you order take-out online, use the promo code ROXHILL.

WEST SEATTLE ELEMENTARY @ MOD: This Wednesday, the Westwood Village MOD Pizza (2800 SW Barton) will donate part of its proceeds for dine-in and take-out customers who mention they’re supporting West Seattle Elementary – if ordering online, use the code MODGIVES20. Here’s the flyer. The restaurant is open 10:30 am-10 pm