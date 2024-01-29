YOU CAN HELP: Seattle Tigers baseball team ‘Raffle for a Ring’ for Cooperstown journey

The local youth-baseball team Seattle Tigers have launched a unique fundraiser to pay for a dream trip to the home of baseball’s history. Here’s the announcement they asked us to share:

The 12U Seattle Tigers, a local West Seattle travel bseball team, are gearing up for the opportunity of a lifetime – a trip to Cooperstown, the home of legendary baseball memories. They’ll get to play Summer tournament baseball with other 12U teams from across the US, visit the Hall of Fame and participate in a 7-day sleep-away camp with teammates and coaches.

To help turn this dream into a reality, the Tigers have launched a unique Valentine’s fundraiser – a raffle for a dazzling 1-carat diamond ring.

The 12U Seattle Tigers includes a dedicated group of 11 young baseball players, and dedicated coaches who have played together for years on various West Seattle BB, West Seattle LL, All Stars and travel teams. Each player has shown growth of talent and sportsmanship throughout their years. Competing in Cooperstown is both an honor and a challenge, requiring financial support beyond their usual means. The Tigers team is thrilled to invite the local West Seattle community to join them on this exciting journey.

The fundraising efforts center around ‘Raffle for a Ring’ – happening now until Feb. 12th. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this raffle is for a 1 carat round, brilliant cut diamond ring ($8,500 value) generously donated by Menashe & Sons Jewelers. Raffle tickets are priced at $50 each, providing community members with a chance to win this stunning prize while contributing to the Tigers’ Cooperstown fund.

=Members of the 12U Tigers Baseball Team will be in-person at the West Seattle Farmers Market Feb 4th + 11th, to interact and say hello to the public. Each player will have flyers in hand with information on how to purchase a $50 raffle ticket, and talk about Cooperstown!

Join us in supporting the 12U Seattle Tigers as they aim to hit a home run toward Cooperstown. Together, we can help these young baseball players achieve their dreams.