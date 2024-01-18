West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: New sport, seeking support

January 18, 2024
Last April, in this report on a community-conversation event hosted by then-School Board member Leslie Harris, we mentioned two students who were there to ask her support for creation of a West Seattle High School water-polo team. It’s finally happening, according to reader Jennifer, who sent this update because now they need community help:

The league and district have approved a club team (no district funds) so that the girls can play. The season starts in late February! However, the team has no funds to cover pool time, equipment, or coaching. Please consider supporting them through the West Seattle Booster Club at wsbooster.com/#donate (be sure to put “Water Polo” in the notes!)

