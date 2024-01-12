YOU CAN HELP: Fund to help students afford the basics

Some of the funds featured in the Giving Opportunities section of our Holiday Guide this past season are still open to donations, such as this one for Chief Sealth International High School, trying to ensure help for their most-vulnerable students. School staff asked us to publish this request:

Please consider donating to the CSIHS InvestEDF fundraising campaign. These funds are used to help our students that are struggling to fund the basic needs for a successful high school experience. Our current funds will not meet the many needs of our students this year so we are asking the community for help. The CSIHS InvestED fund helps provide students with necessities such as school supplies, clothing, emergency gear, and bedding.

Beyond the basics, these funds can help with test and activity fees too, so that students in need have the same opportunities as their schoolmates. Just use the drop-down on this page to designate that your donation is for Chief Sealth International High School. “Any donation is greatly appreciated!” they add.