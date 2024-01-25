YOU CAN HELP: Food, clothing drive in North Delridge, + fundraising self-defense workshop

(Photo courtesy Combat Arts Academy)

All ages are assisting with a food and clothihg drive happening right now at Combat Arts Academy (5050 Delridge Way SW), and you can too! They’re also planning a fundraising self-defense workshop for women on Sunday. First, the donation drive, which continues through the end of the month:

Winter’s chill has been upon us, and not everyone has a warm meal waiting. We’re collecting food and clothes for the West Seattle Food Bank through the end of the month. Let’s make a difference together!

Drop off items at Combat Arts Academy at 5050 Delridge Way SW

– M-Th 10a-9p, F 3p-9p, Su 10a-2p

– shoot us a message and we can coordinate.

Items:

– Non-Perishable foods (think ready-to eat): chili, soups, shelf stable milk, etc

– Healthy Snacks for kids (backpack program for school lunch): huge; fruit leather, granola bars, microwaveable pasta meals and soup cups, oatmeal/cereal packs

– Clothesline: winter coats, hats, gloves, hand warmers, towels, tents, sleeping bags, new underwear and socks, backpacks and duffle bags, suitcases with wheels, sheets and blankets

– Baby Corner: diapers, formula, wipes