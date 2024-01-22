West Seattle’s new school board director Gina Topp plans first community-conversation meeting Sunday

Another in-person meeting of note announced today: West Seattle’s newly elected Seattle Public Schools Board director Gina Topp invites you to her first community-conversation meeting. Any questions/comments/concerns about SPS, bring them; no RSVP needed, just show up. The meeting will be at High Point Library (35th/Raymond) 1:30-2:30 pm Sunday (January 28). Topp won election in November with 89 percent of the vote in the race to succeed two-term board director Leslie Harris, who chose not to run again.