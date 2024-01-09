WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Windy afternoon updates

As today’s strong wind continues – with the National Weather Service advisory remaining in effect until 10 pm – walkers and runners are facing obstacles as well as drivers; above, a reader photo shows tree limbs blocking the sidewalk on 61st SW in front of Il Nido/Alki Homestead. SDOT crews have numerous street-blocking trees to deal with around the city – this one near 22nd/Trenton was mentioned in our late-night coverage (another reader photo – thank you):

Downed wires are presenting problems too – most notably on East Marginal Way at Diagonal, which has a long stretch of 99 blocked in both directions, which we’re told is affecting access to the West Seattle Bridge from southbound 99. Meantime, the Seattle City Light outage map shows at least 10 small outages around the peninsula, with the largest current one affecting 10 customers. We’ll continue updating weather, traffic, and power issues here throughout the afternoon. Your tips are appreciated, whether downed trees, power outages, traffic issues, or other things people should know about – text 206-293-6302 (or email westseattleblog@gmail.com if it’s not urgent) – thank you!