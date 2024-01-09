West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next up, temps drop

January 9, 2024 10:39 pm
Thanks to Jen Popp for that photo of tonight’s sunset, seen from Constellation Park. The wind alert has expired and we’re now getting back to relatively normal weather – until Thursday night. That’s when temperatures are supposed to drop, with an overnight low in the 20s. Will we see snow while the colder-than-normal air is hanging around? Right now the National Weather Service says it’s “likely” – especially Friday. So the city wants you to know it’s getting ready, and advises you should too – all that info is here (and more expected tomorrow).

