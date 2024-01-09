WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next up, temps drop

Thanks to Jen Popp for that photo of tonight’s sunset, seen from Constellation Park. The wind alert has expired and we’re now getting back to relatively normal weather – until Thursday night. That’s when temperatures are supposed to drop, with an overnight low in the 20s. Will we see snow while the colder-than-normal air is hanging around? Right now the National Weather Service says it’s “likely” – especially Friday. So the city wants you to know it’s getting ready, and advises you should too – all that info is here (and more expected tomorrow).