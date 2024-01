Thanks to Debra Salazar Herbst for the first photos in from this deep-freeze Friday – both from a walk on Alki. Below, the north wind whipping waves against the seawall is what’s continuing to propel the cold air this way:

The temperature has fallen several degrees since daybreak – currently 19 degrees at SEA, 20 at Boeing Field, and the midday forecast update still foresees an overnight low no warmer than the teens.