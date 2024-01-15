WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Final below-freezing night for now. Plus, photos!

(Photo by Stephen Nielsen, from Lowman Beach)

According to the National Weather Service, tonight’s painted-sky sunset ushered in our final below-freezing night – until the next time Arctic air gets this far south. But until there’s been some time to thaw, be careful on the streets and sidewalks – we noticed numerous ice patches while out this afternoon. Ice was even plaguing this hummingbird, photographed by Ashley B. Harrison as it tried to scratch an icicle off the underside of its beak:

Tomorrow is expected to start clear enough that we might get one more look at mountain views like these before the clouds start taking over:

(This photo and next, by James Bratsanos, from Alki)

There’s still talk in the forecast of some snow or freezing rain mixed in with regular rain starting tomorrow night, but the NWS’s forecast discussion warns that’s not a sure thing. Meantime – today’s high was 38, low 21, respectively 10 and 17 degrees below normal for this date.