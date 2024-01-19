WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Holy Rosary Alumni Day next weekend

If you ever attended Holy Rosary School, they’d love to see you back next weekend – here’s the announcement:

Calling All Alumni for Holy Rosary Alumni Day

Are you an alum of Holy Rosary, or do you know someone who is? Or, come together as an alumni class! We are celebrating all Holy Rosary school alumni on Sunday, January 28, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. HRS alumni are invited to contribute to the Holy Rosary Alumni Book while enjoying light refreshments in the school hall. Families are welcome to join.

Please direct any question to office@holyrosaryws.org