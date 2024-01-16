West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Sleater-Kinney meet-and-greet at Easy Street Records

January 16, 2024 11:04 pm
(WSB photos)

The line for tonight’s rock-star guests wound throughout the warm confines of Easy Street Records, so customers didn’t have to wait in the cold. Here’s who they were here to see:

Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein are carrying on as Sleater-Kinney, the band they founded in Olympia 30 years ago (naming it after a street in Lacey that’s an exit off I-5). Tonight’s Easy Street meet-and-greet provided a preview of their about-to-be-released album “Little Rope,” displayed below by Archie Coltrane Vaughan, one of the youngest members of the family that owns the shop:

The album’s official release date is this Friday – but the vinyl version was available tonight at Easy Street, as were the musicians’ autographs for album-buyers:

Sleater-Kinney relaunched in 2014 after an eight-year hiatus; during that hiatus, Brownstein gained TV fame for co-creating and co-starring in the satirical series “Portlandia.” That ran 2011-2018; all the while she and Tucker kept making music. “Little Rope” is their first album in two and a half years; they’ll be touring (here’s the schedule) starting in late February, with two gigs at The Showbox in early April. You can check out their music here.

