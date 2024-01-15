WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What to know on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024

Good morning. It’s Monday, January 15th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day – here’s info for this holiday:

WEATHER

Today we might see a high temperature above freezing. *The forecast is for sunshine and a high in the low-to-mid-30s.

TRANSPORTATION

(SDOT’s West Seattle Bridge camera)

*Metro: Regular weekday schedule

*No Water Taxi

*Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on usual 2-boat schedule – check for alerts here

*Here’s the service plan for Sound Transit

*Free parking today in areas of the city with on-street paid parking

*See citywide traffic cams here, West Seattle-relevant cams here

OTHER SERVICES/FACILITIES

*Schools and most government offices are closed

*No USPS services except Priority Mail Express

*Banking holiday

*Libraries are closed

*Most Seattle Parks facilities are closed

*Solid-waste service in our area remains on a normal schedule this week (some parts of the city served by a different contractor have changes, but NOT West Seattle)

HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT

