WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What to know on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024

Good morning. It’s Monday, January 15th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day – here’s info for this holiday:
WEATHER
Today we might see a high temperature above freezing. *The forecast is for sunshine and a high in the low-to-mid-30s.
TRANSPORTATION
*Metro: Regular weekday schedule
*No Water Taxi
*Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on usual 2-boat schedule – check for alerts here
*Here’s the service plan for Sound Transit
*Free parking today in areas of the city with on-street paid parking
*See citywide traffic cams here, West Seattle-relevant cams here
OTHER SERVICES/FACILITIES
*Schools and most government offices are closed
*No USPS services except Priority Mail Express
*Banking holiday
*Libraries are closed
*Most Seattle Parks facilities are closed
*Solid-waste service in our area remains on a normal schedule this week (some parts of the city served by a different contractor have changes, but NOT West Seattle)
HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT
*See the list on our West Seattle Event Calendar.
