WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What to know on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024

January 15, 2024 6:16 am
Good morning. It’s Monday, January 15th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day – here’s info for this holiday:

WEATHER

Today we might see a high temperature above freezing. *The forecast is for sunshine and a high in the low-to-mid-30s.

TRANSPORTATION

(SDOT’s West Seattle Bridge camera)

*Metro: Regular weekday schedule
*No Water Taxi
*Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on usual 2-boat schedule – check for alerts here
*Here’s the service plan for Sound Transit
*Free parking today in areas of the city with on-street paid parking
*See citywide traffic cams here, West Seattle-relevant cams here

OTHER SERVICES/FACILITIES

*Schools and most government offices are closed
*No USPS services except Priority Mail Express
*Banking holiday
*Libraries are closed
*Most Seattle Parks facilities are closed
*Solid-waste service in our area remains on a normal schedule this week (some parts of the city served by a different contractor have changes, but NOT West Seattle)

HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT

*See the list on our West Seattle Event Calendar.

Got news? Text us at 206-293-6302,or email westseattleblog@gmail.com if non-urgent – thank you!

