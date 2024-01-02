WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Twice-stolen green Yukon; hit-run with plate left behind

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

TWICE-STOLEN YUKON: The report and photo are from Linda:

I want to report the theft of my 2002 GMC YukonXL K1500, dark green, license plate number WA BPB8585. It was taken last night – for the second time since August- from the 4400 block of SW Dawson Street (between California Ave. and Erskine Way). Last time it was recovered in Burien in the possession of a person who had been arrested four times in the previous year.

We’ll add the police-report number when we get it.

HIT-RUN WITH PLATE LEFT BEHIND: This report and photos are from Kevin:

My car was the secondary victim of a hit and run last Friday morning on 35th and Austin. The car that did the damage was a 2018 Acura and they were nice enough to leave their license plate.

Awaiting a report number on this too.