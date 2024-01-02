West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

44℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Twice-stolen green Yukon; hit-run with plate left behind

January 2, 2024 12:23 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

TWICE-STOLEN YUKON: The report and photo are from Linda:

I want to report the theft of my 2002 GMC YukonXL K1500, dark green, license plate number WA BPB8585. It was taken last night – for the second time since August- from the 4400 block of SW Dawson Street (between California Ave. and Erskine Way). Last time it was recovered in Burien in the possession of a person who had been arrested four times in the previous year.

We’ll add the police-report number when we get it.

HIT-RUN WITH PLATE LEFT BEHIND: This report and photos are from Kevin:

My car was the secondary victim of a hit and run last Friday morning on 35th and Austin. The car that did the damage was a 2018 Acura and they were nice enough to leave their license plate.

Awaiting a report number on this too.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Twice-stolen green Yukon; hit-run with plate left behind"

  • Odd son January 2, 2024 (1:07 pm)
    Reply

    Toyota tabs expired in 2022..

  • buster January 2, 2024 (1:35 pm)
    Reply

    my wife was t-boned at a intersection in white center and the perp left there license plate in the middle of the road next to her car. come to find out the car address was two blocks away but since no one saw who was in the car(hit and run) the police did not go there….figure that one out!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.