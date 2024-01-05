WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Teens detained after Rite-Aid incident

Police were called to the Rite-Aid store on California SW this past hour after staff detained two teenage boys who were initially reported to have tried to steal a cash register.

They were transferred into police custody. We’re looking into whether they are the same two teenagers reported in social-media discussions to have been wreaking havoc, particularly in businesses, for months; one reader emailed us about her family being harassed in a restaurant last night and finding out that the teens were known for similar incidents.