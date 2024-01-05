West Seattle, Washington

05 Friday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Teens detained after Rite-Aid incident

January 5, 2024 8:44 pm
1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Police were called to the Rite-Aid store on California SW this past hour after staff detained two teenage boys who were initially reported to have tried to steal a cash register.

They were transferred into police custody. We’re looking into whether they are the same two teenagers reported in social-media discussions to have been wreaking havoc, particularly in businesses, for months; one reader emailed us about her family being harassed in a restaurant last night and finding out that the teens were known for similar incidents.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Teens detained after Rite-Aid incident"

  • Rhonda January 5, 2024 (9:18 pm)
    Reply

    Hopefully, they’ll spend the weekend in the new juvenile detention center.

