West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

44℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Sierra pickup; gas theft

January 19, 2024 4:41 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two reader reports:

STOLEN SIERRA: From Jon:

My 2000 GMC Sierra pickup was stolen at 4 AM of the 18th while parked in the 6000 block of Beach Drive. The truck is a medium green with a flat bed cover and Washington license N7IGG.

Guilty party was the passenger in a 2000 to 2006 GMC Tahoe, license beginning in “D” and ending in “10”. If anyone notices either please call 911 and mention the case number: 24-16382.

GAS THEFT: Reported via text – “Just a note that on 38th between Stevens and Lander last night at about 930 somebody drilled out my gas tank on my Toyota Tacoma and stole the gas.”

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Sierra pickup; gas theft"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.