WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Sierra pickup; gas theft

Two reader reports:

STOLEN SIERRA: From Jon:

My 2000 GMC Sierra pickup was stolen at 4 AM of the 18th while parked in the 6000 block of Beach Drive. The truck is a medium green with a flat bed cover and Washington license N7IGG.

Guilty party was the passenger in a 2000 to 2006 GMC Tahoe, license beginning in “D” and ending in “10”. If anyone notices either please call 911 and mention the case number: 24-16382.