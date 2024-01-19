WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Sierra pickup; gas theft

Two reader reports:
STOLEN SIERRA: From Jon:
My 2000 GMC Sierra pickup was stolen at 4 AM of the 18th while parked in the 6000 block of Beach Drive. The truck is a medium green with a flat bed cover and Washington license N7IGG.
Guilty party was the passenger in a 2000 to 2006 GMC Tahoe, license beginning in “D” and ending in “10”. If anyone notices either please call 911 and mention the case number: 24-16382.
GAS THEFT: Reported via text – “Just a note that on 38th between Stevens and Lander last night at about 930 somebody drilled out my gas tank on my Toyota Tacoma and stole the gas.”
