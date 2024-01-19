WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: School threat, determined to be a hoax

Thanks for the tips. Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School families have received an email from their schools’ principals about a threat today that they say was determined to be a hoax. Here’s the version sent by principal Ray Morales:

This morning, a threat was reported regarding Chief Sealth International High School. Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded quickly to our campus.

SPD completed a thorough safety check on our shared campus. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) safety and security team has reviewed our security alarm system and found no unauthorized people entering the building. SPD and SPS have determined this was a hoax. There is no credible threat to our students and staff.

The incident remains under investigation with SPD and SPS Department of Technology Services who are attempting to determine the source of the email.

For Denny, out of an abundance of caution, we kept first lunch Denny students inside due to the additional police presence.

I am grateful for the quick and thorough response by SPD and SPS. Today, you or your student may see additional SPD and additional SPS safety and security staff on our campus as they investigate and support our school community.