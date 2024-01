SPD and SFD have responded to a stabbing on Olson Place northeast of SW Roxbury. The victim is a 35-year-old man reported to have suffered a stab wound in the chest and is being taken to Harborview. We don’t have clear information on the status of his attacker – at first one person was reported to have been quickly detained, but a suspect description was then circulated. Radio exchanges indicate the attacker may be known to the victim.