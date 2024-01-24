West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox break-in

January 24, 2024 10:43 pm
One reader report received today, from Christopher:

I wanted to report some mail theft that occurred sometime around midday Monday 1/22. I live in a townhouse at the corner of Delridge Way SW and SW Edmunds Street; we have a joint, locking mailbox for our four units. We found that our mailbox has been pried open and our mail stolen. We have reported this to Seattle police department and the USPS Inspector General. I’m hoping to get this out to see if anyone else had their mail stolen as well, and encourage them to report it.

You can report mail theft to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service here.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox break-in"

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy January 24, 2024 (10:52 pm)
    Regular mail size boxes. What value do they usually contain these days. 90% of my modern mail is junk. Package size lockers I get the appeal of breaking into. Mailboxes? You might get an Xfinity offer and some fliers. 

