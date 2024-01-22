WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Global Smoke & Vape robbery, Starbucks burglaries

This is all breaking right now. Police have just arrived at Global Smoke & Vape (35th/Roxbury) after a report that two people robbed the store at gunpoint. So far the robbers are described as white, male, in black ski masks and dark clothing. (This is the store that dealt with multiple crash-and-grab burglaries last year.)

Police are also responding to two local Starbucks stores with reports of burglaries that just happened – Alki and Admiral. The person who is reported to have broken into the Alki store is described as 5’8″, in a dark blue puffy jacket, dark pants; the only description from Admiral so far is someone in a gray hoodie who got into a vehicle described as a gray Nissan Rogue.