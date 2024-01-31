WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Condo-lobby burglars; nonprofit vandalized

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CONDO-LOBBY BURGLARS: Residents of a building in the 1300 block of Harbor Avenue SW report their lobby was broken into at 5:15 am Sunday (January 28); the burglars stole packages:

If you have any information on the break-in and/or the burglars, the SPD incident number is 24-901670.

BUILDING VANDALISM: Southwest Youth and Family Services – the nonprofit located just east of Delridge Playfield – was hit by particularly prolific tagging vandal(s) in recent days. They painted over the tags as they usually do but wanted to let the community know about the problem.