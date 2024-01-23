WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking investigation

Police are investigating an armed carjacking reported a short time ago in the 8300 block of 41st SW. From initial exchanges between dispatch and offers, the car taken is described as a black Mazda M6; the suspects are described so far as three or four people associated with a dark-colored sedan, all Black and male, 5’10” to 6′, thin build, wearing ski masks and dark clothing, at least one with a gun. The stolen car was last seen northbound on 41st SW.