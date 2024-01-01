WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another burglary at Tails to Astonish

(Images from Tails to Astonish)

For the third time in a little over four months, burglars have hit West Seattle’s only comic-book store, Tails to Astonish just south of The Junction. They report it happened around 6:45 this morning and sent these security-camera images:

We woke up this morning with someone having broken into the store. So we will be closed today and tomorrow (Monday/Tuesday) to clean up and do inventory. We will be back open on Wednesday with all the new books! If you recognize them please call us or SPD case number 24-000302.

Last year’s burglaries were on August 23rd and September 30th.